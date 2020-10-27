Zinus 10-inch Foam Full Mattress hits $201, more from $66 (Up to 34% off)
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 () Amazon is offering the Zinus 10-inch Foam Full Mattress for *$200.99 shipped*. That’s $68 off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked in months. This Zinus mattress is infused with green tea memory foam and moisture-absorbing Activ charcoal. Layers include 2.5 inches of memory foam, 2 inches of comfort foam, and 5.5 inches of high-density support foam. It’s tightly wrapped and shipped in a box to make it easier to get inside of your desired room. Zinus backs this mattress with a 10-year warranty. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bed-related deals *from $66*.
