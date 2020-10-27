Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Zinus 10-inch Foam Full Mattress hits $201, more from $66 (Up to 34% off)

9to5Toys Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Amazon is offering the Zinus 10-inch Foam Full Mattress for *$200.99 shipped*. That’s $68 off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked in months. This Zinus mattress is infused with green tea memory foam and moisture-absorbing Activ charcoal. Layers include 2.5 inches of memory foam, 2 inches of comfort foam, and 5.5 inches of high-density support foam. It’s tightly wrapped and shipped in a box to make it easier to get inside of your desired room. Zinus backs this mattress with a 10-year warranty. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bed-related deals *from $66*.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Guy Drops Mattress From Second Floor Onto Friend Standing Below [Video]

Guy Drops Mattress From Second Floor Onto Friend Standing Below

This group of drunk friends decided to move the mattress. One of them dropped the mattress from the balcony on the second floor while their friend stood below to catch it. However, it fell straight on..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:19Published
How MVPDs Will Extend Addressable Ads Nationwide: Comcast’s Larry Allen [Video]

How MVPDs Will Extend Addressable Ads Nationwide: Comcast’s Larry Allen

Marketers are on the verge of expanding their addressable advertising efforts nationwide as cable TV companies work together to provide greater reach. Instead of being confined to two minutes an hour..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 07:44Published
Little boy's reaction to Pride message on TikTok proves that visibility matters [Video]

Little boy's reaction to Pride message on TikTok proves that visibility matters

A young boy has gone viral for his uplifting reaction to a gay music teacher’s TikTok in which the latter performs to Keala Settle’s “This Is Me”.On Sept. 17, Jennifer Bernard shared a clip of..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:59Published

Tweets about this