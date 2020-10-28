Ankhi Das, Facebook India Policy Director Quits Company
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 () Ankhi Das, Public policy director for Facebook India, south, and central Asia has stepped down from her position. Her decision comes weeks after she and the company were questioned by a Parliamentary panel regarding data security. In a statement, Ajit Mohan, head of Facebook India said that “Ankhi has decided to step down from her […]
