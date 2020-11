Vivo V20 SE could launch at Rs 20,999 in India, suggests Reliance Digital listing Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Vivo will soon announce the V20 SE for India and while all its specifications are out, there is yet to be any official hint on its pricing. Guess what? Reliance Digital and Croma accidentally listed the price for the Vivo V20 SE ahead of the official launch. The V20 SE will cost Rs 20,999 in […] 👓 View full article

