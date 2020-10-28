boAt launches Storm smartwatch with SpO2 monitor in India for Rs 1,999 Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 1 day ago )

boAt is a leading accessories maker in the Indian market. And this week, it has launched a new smartwatch. Dubbed as boAt Storm, the smartwatch comes with SpO2 monitor and is priced at Rs. 1,999. The product will be available through online shopping sites and is the company’s second fitness wearable in the market. The […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ship rides through Tropical Storm Beta



A man has filmed his ship crashing through the waves caused by Tropical Storm Beta off the coast of Louisiana.The footage was taken from an oil platform service boat by sailor Robert Phillips, 5 miles.. Credit: Zenger News Duration: 00:51 Published on September 22, 2020

Tweets about this

