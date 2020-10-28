You can get a 65-inch Sony 4K TV for $600 at Amazon Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

SonyToday's bounty of deals includes a mix of returning price drops and new ones. Starting with Sony's 65-inch LED 4K TV (model X750H), which is is just $600 at Amazon . This model was originally priced at $1,000, and today's deal drops it $100 below its previous lowest price. What sets this Sony 4K TV above other options in the price range is that it comes built with Android TV software, which allows you to install popular streaming apps without the need for extra hardware. It seems like a very solid television, especially for the price today.


