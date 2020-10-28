Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

You can get a 65-inch Sony 4K TV for $600 at Amazon

The Verge Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
You can get a 65-inch Sony 4K TV for $600 at AmazonSony

Today’s bounty of deals includes a mix of returning price drops and new ones. Starting with Sony’s 65-inch LED 4K TV (model X750H), which is is just $600 at Amazon. This model was originally priced at $1,000, and today’s deal drops it $100 below its previous lowest price. What sets this Sony 4K TV above other options in the price range is that it comes built with Android TV software, which allows you to install popular streaming apps without the need for extra hardware. It seems like a very solid television, especially for the price today.

Small, fast, portable hard drives that don’t cost a fortune can be tough to find. That’s not the case at Amazon today, where Sabrent’s Rocket Nano NVMe SSDs built into a tiny aluminum enclosure are...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Amazon (company) Amazon (company) American technology and e-commerce company

Amazon to hire 100K seasonal workers for 2020 holiday season

 Amazon plans to hire 100,000 seasonal workers for the 2020 holiday season, the company announced Tuesday. The retail giant’s planned hiring haul is half of the..
WorldNews

Amazon is turning Audible into a true podcast app, but it’s got a long way to go

 Illustrations by Alex Castro / The Verge

Audible is turning into more of a podcast app. The company announced today that its catalog now contains..
The Verge

Apple’s AirPods Pro are $200 at Amazon and B&H Photo today

 Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

You can grab the AirPods Pro for just $200 at Amazon and B&H Photo today. Normally, these wireless earbuds cost $249...
The Verge

Amazon’s Fire tablets are getting new smart home controls

 Image: Amazon

Amazon is adding a new menu to select Fire tablets to control Alexa-compatible smart home gadgets, the company has announced. The Device..
The Verge

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Save over $100 on the Sony noise-cancelling headphones during Amazon Prime Day [Video]

Save over $100 on the Sony noise-cancelling headphones during Amazon Prime Day

Prime Day is happening October 13th and October 14th, and it’s the best time to find great deals, especially for electronics. These top-rated, noise-cancelling headphones from Sony are over 50% off..

Credit: In The Know Innovation & Gad     Duration: 00:35Published
Save over $100 on the Sony noise-cancelling headphones during Amazon Prime Day [Video]

Save over $100 on the Sony noise-cancelling headphones during Amazon Prime Day

Prime Day is happening October 13th and October 14th, and it’s the best time to find great deals, especially for electronics. These top-rated, noise cancelling headphones from Sony are over 50% off..

Credit: In The Know Innovation & Gad     Duration: 00:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Deals: Get Up to $30 Off Select Apple Watch Series 6 Models in Amazon's New Sale

 Amazon today is discounting select models of the Apple Watch Series 6 in Aluminum, with prices starting at $374.98 for the 40mm GPS model in Space Gray Aluminum...
MacRumours.com Also reported by •AppleInsider9to5Toys

Amazon Echo review: Well-rounded sound

 Six years ago, Amazon essentially created a new consumer electronics category. Expectations weren’t particularly high when the first Echo device debuted in...
TechCrunch

'Borat 2' Is Streaming for Free on Amazon Prime Earlier Than Planned, Just as Debate Begins!

 Amazon has made the new movie Borat Subsequent Moviefilm available for streaming a little earlier than expected! Sacha Baron Cohen‘s return to the iconic...
Just Jared


Tweets about this