Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Rogan is already letting Alex Jones spread misinformation on his Spotify show

The Verge Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Joe Rogan is already letting Alex Jones spread misinformation on his Spotify showPhoto: Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan’s podcast has only been available on Spotify since September, and already, the host is inviting controversial guests to appear. This week, he chatted with Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones as well as comedian Tim Dillon. The episode’s audio and video are available both on Spotify and YouTube, and this comes after Spotify employees expressed concern over Rogan’s prior episodes and transphobic content.

During this most recent interview, Dillon wore a shirt that says “Free Ghislaine,” in reference to Ghislaine Maxwell, an associate of Jeffrey Epstein who was charged in July with helping Epstein recruit and groom girls to sexually abuse. Dillon claims during the three-plus-hour show that Democrats want to use...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Rogan Joe Rogan American martial artist, podcaster, sports commentator, and comedian

Row after Joe Rogan hosts conspiracy theorist

 After Spotify paid $100m for Joe Rogan's podcast, some staff object to the appearance of Alex Jones.
BBC News
Kanye West's podcast appearance stalled over Covid-19 scare [Video]

Kanye West's podcast appearance stalled over Covid-19 scare

Kanye West's appearance on Joe Rogan's top-rated podcast has been postponed after a member of the comedian's crew tested positive for Covid-19.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published
Caitlyn Jenner attacks Joe Rogan over transgender joke [Video]

Caitlyn Jenner attacks Joe Rogan over transgender joke

Caitlyn Jenner has slammed podcast king Joe Rogan after the comedian poked fun at her transition from man to woman on his top-rated podcast.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published

Alex Jones Alex Jones American radio host, author, conspiracy theorist and filmmaker


Ghislaine Maxwell Ghislaine Maxwell British socialite, daughter of Robert Maxwell; associate of Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew Comeback is 'Arrogant' After Jeffrey Epstein Scandal, Experts Say

 Prince Andrew's planned return to public duties is "arrogant" and if friend Ghislaine Maxwell is convicted of Jeffrey Epstein offences he cannot "survive that,"..
WorldNews
Ghislaine Maxwell can't keep Epstein testimony secret [Video]

Ghislaine Maxwell can't keep Epstein testimony secret

A U.S. appeals court on Monday dealt Ghislaine Maxwell a blow by refusing to block the release of a deposition she gave concerning her relationship with the late financier and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:54Published

Jeffrey Epstein Jeffrey Epstein American financier and convicted sex offender

Jeffrey Epstein's Infamous Palm Beach House Set for Demolition

 Jeffrey Epstein's old home is getting an extreme makeover ... the infamous compound where he sexually assaulted many of his young victims will be torn down...
TMZ.com

Kevin Rudd says Jeffrey Epstein's donations to his think tank are 'deeply disturbing'

 It's been revealed deceased sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein donated money to a think thank currently chaired by Kevin Rudd.
SBS

Kevin Rudd says Jeffery Epstein's donations to his think tank are 'deeply disturbing'

 It's been revealed deceased sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein donated money to a think thank currently chaired by Kevin Rudd.
SBS

YouTube YouTube Video-sharing service owned by Google

QAnon received early boost from Russia [Video]

QAnon received early boost from Russia

Russian government-backed social media accounts nurtured the QAnon conspiracy theory in its infancy, earlier than previously reported, according to interviews with current and former Twitter executives and archives of tweets from suspended accounts. Emma Jehle reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:21Published

Baby Shark is the most-viewed YouTube video of all time, and there’s no end in sight

 “Baby Shark” has now crossed 7.043 billion views — which officially makes the kid-friendly, adult-terrorizing earworm the most-watched YouTube video ever...
The Verge

Apple TV is coming to Xbox consoles on November 10th

 Apple TV will debut on Xbox consoles next month, just in time for the Xbox Series X and Series S launch. The new Apple TV app will be available across Xbox One,..
The Verge

Baby Shark becomes YouTube's most-watched video of all time

 The children's song overtakes Latin pop smash Despacito to become the site's most-viewed video ever.
BBC News

InfoWars InfoWars American far-right conspiracy theory and fake news website


Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Presidential candidates make final push in battleground states [Video]

Presidential candidates make final push in battleground states

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are making a final push to sway over voters in battleground states, on the eve of Election Day.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:10Published
Why the 2020 election is unprecedented [Video]

Why the 2020 election is unprecedented

As a polarizing campaign that has shattered early voting records comes to a close, Reuters Polling Editor Chris Kahn explains what makes this presidential election unlike any other.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:24Published
Judge rejects GOP bid to scrap votes in Texas [Video]

Judge rejects GOP bid to scrap votes in Texas

A federal judge in Texas on Monday struck down a controversial bid by Republicans to throw out more than 120,000 votes already cast in the U.S. presidential election at drive-through voting sites in Houston. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:43Published
A nation on edge, Biden and Trump race to the finish [Video]

A nation on edge, Biden and Trump race to the finish

[NFA] President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden traded barbs on Monday and exhorted last-minute voters to turn out as they stumped in battleground states on the final day of a polarizing campaign that has shattered early voting records. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:48Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Podcast Deep Dive: Joe Rogan Controversy, Amazon Enters Crowded Field, Need2Know [Video]

Podcast Deep Dive: Joe Rogan Controversy, Amazon Enters Crowded Field, Need2Know

Spotify is drawing criticism from within its own door as well as from the public after a controversial "Joe Rogan Experience" episode was deemed as transphobic, and Amazon tries its hand in the podcast..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 07:14Published
Spotify Under Fire After CEO Defends 'The Joe Rogan Experience' [Video]

Spotify Under Fire After CEO Defends 'The Joe Rogan Experience'

Spotify is under fire after Daniel EK, CEO, defended keeping 'The Joe Rogan Experience' on the platform in light of a controversial episode some Spotify employees deemed transphobic. Cheddar's Kristen..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 03:41Published
Donald Trump Is Game to Debate Joe Biden On Joe Rogan's Podcast [Video]

Donald Trump Is Game to Debate Joe Biden On Joe Rogan's Podcast

A debate on The Joe Rogan Experience would be meaningful for the audio-streaming giant Spotify. But so far, the whole premise is just an idea sparked on Twitter.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:20Published

Tweets about this