Joe Rogan is already letting Alex Jones spread misinformation on his Spotify show
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Photo: Joe Rogan
Joe Rogan’s podcast has only been available on Spotify since September, and already, the host is inviting controversial guests to appear. This week, he chatted with Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones as well as comedian Tim Dillon. The episode’s audio and video are available both on Spotify and YouTube, and this comes after Spotify employees expressed concern over Rogan’s prior episodes and transphobic content.
During this most recent interview, Dillon wore a shirt that says “Free Ghislaine,” in reference to Ghislaine Maxwell, an associate of Jeffrey Epstein who was charged in July with helping Epstein recruit and groom girls to sexually abuse. Dillon claims during the three-plus-hour show that Democrats want to use...
