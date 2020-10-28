Global  
 

Cyberpunk 2077 developers ask for basic human decency after receiving death threats over game delay

The Verge Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Cyberpunk 2077 developers ask for basic human decency after receiving death threats over game delayImage: CD Projekt Red

The creators of Cyberpunk 2077, one of the most anticipated video games of the last few years, are having a rough go of it in the lead-up to launch, complicated by yet another delay announced yesterday to help the CD Projekt Red developers finish polishing the game before it launches across nine platforms on December 10th. Now, senior game designer Andrzej Zawadzki has taken to Twitter in the aftermath of the delay announcement to plead with fans to exercise some basic human decency by not continuing to send the Polish studio death threats.

“I want to address one thing in regards of the @CyberpunkGame delay. I understand you’re feeling angry, disappointed and want to voice your opinion about it. However, sending death threats to the...
