Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nintendo brings the first two No More Heroes games to the Switch

engadget Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic (what else?), No More Heroes fans have to wait until next year to play Travis Touchdown’s newest misadventure. But Nintendo is making up for the delay of No More Heroes 3 with the surprise rerelease of No More Heroe...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: AutoMotions - Published
News video: Subaru e-BOXER - Stability

Subaru e-BOXER - Stability 03:32

 When the Japanese brand considered developing its first hybrid vehicles, it was clear that they had to respond with the highest standards to the values ​​that auctioneers expect from all Subaru: safety, robustness and the ability to go almost anywhere. Hybridization was supposed to be a step...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The new Renault Mégane E-TECH Plug-in Trailer [Video]

The new Renault Mégane E-TECH Plug-in Trailer

A pioneer of the small SUV market, the Renault Captur has sold 1.2 million units since its launch in 2013, rapidly becoming the best selling model in its class across Europe. In a sector that has..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 00:55Published
How OpenSlate Aims To Make TikTok Brand-Safe: Foyle [Video]

How OpenSlate Aims To Make TikTok Brand-Safe: Foyle

JoAnna Foyle is getting pretty good at playing whack-a-mole. As soon as a brand safety problem emerges on a new digital media platform, Foyle's company helps improve the situation. OpenSlate, of which..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:53Published
Peacock Aims To Reduce Number Of Rejected Ads: Innovid’s Chalozin [Video]

Peacock Aims To Reduce Number Of Rejected Ads: Innovid’s Chalozin

The connected TV future may seem as clean and effortless as digital media - but that often masks the reality that the channel is sometimes more "programmanual" than "programmatic". That's a problem for..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 12:00Published

Tweets about this