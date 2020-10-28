Crayola’s 4-pack of kids’ hand sanitizer now 30% off at $10 Prime shipped Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Ritz Camera (94% positive in the last 90-days) via Amazon is offering the 4-pack of Crayola Hand Sanitizer for Kids at *$9.89 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Just be sure to clip the $5 on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. Not only does this hand sanitizer “meet and exceed” the CDC recommendations, it also provides a much more kid-friendly package with four vibrant colors. Designed to kill up to 99.99% of common germs, it is great on-the-go, at home, or at school with a gentle and “non-sticky” blend so skin “won’t become damaged, dried out or irritated due to excessive use.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.



