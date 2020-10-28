SumMatch RT @KirstyLNeedham: A $30 million undersea cable for island of Palau is first project jointly financed by Australia, Japan, U.S. in Indo-Pa… 4 minutes ago Japan Today News Australia, Japan, U.S. to fund undersea cable for Pacific island of Palau: The Pacific island of Palau will build a… https://t.co/hi0MTZQfvx 19 minutes ago DWatchNews Pacific RT @newsroom_the: Australia Joins U.S., Japan to Fund $30 Million Undersea Cable in South Pacific https://t.co/Q1olKRuNIn 39 minutes ago The Pacific Newsroom Australia Joins U.S., Japan to Fund $30 Million Undersea Cable in South Pacific https://t.co/Q1olKRuNIn 1 hour ago Robert Smith Australia Joins U.S., Japan to Fund $30 Million Undersea Cable in South Pacific - BNN https://t.co/NP4S8ohwT6 3 hours ago Obianwa Ekene RT @pstAsiatech: Australia joins US, Japan to fund $30m undersea cable in South Pacific US, Australia and Japan increasingly critical of Ch… 7 hours ago Eduard Antoniu https://t.co/bgC9jeAZ6w Australia joins US, Japan to fund $30m undersea cable in South Pacific https://t.co/bNKF8dXTmq 10 hours ago