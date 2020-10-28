Australia, Japan, U.S. to fund undersea cable for Pacific island of Palau
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 () The Pacific island of Palau will build an undersea telecoms cable financed by Australia, Japan and the United States in a $30-million project, Australia said on Wednesday. It…
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held separate bilateral meetings with foreign ministers of Japan and Australia on the sidelines of the Quad meeting in Tokyo. During the 13th India-Japan Foreign..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:05Published