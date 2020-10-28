Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Australia, Japan, U.S. to fund undersea cable for Pacific island of Palau

Japan Today Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
The Pacific island of Palau will build an undersea telecoms cable financed by Australia, Japan and the United States in a $30-million project, Australia said on Wednesday. It…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Asia-Pacific countries begin to ease travel bans [Video]

Asia-Pacific countries begin to ease travel bans

Asia-Pacific countries including Singapore, Australia and Japan are gradually easing some international travel restrictions as coronavirus cases slow. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:34Published
Amid tension with China, Jaishankar meets counterparts from Japan & Australia [Video]

Amid tension with China, Jaishankar meets counterparts from Japan & Australia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held separate bilateral meetings with foreign ministers of Japan and Australia on the sidelines of the Quad meeting in Tokyo. During the 13th India-Japan Foreign..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:05Published
EAM Jaishankar attends Quad ministerial meeting in Tokyo [Video]

EAM Jaishankar attends Quad ministerial meeting in Tokyo

External Affairs Minister (EAM) of India Dr S Jaishankar participated in the meeting of Foreign Ministers of Quad group countries-Japan, the United States, Australia and India in Japan's Tokyo on..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:20Published

Tweets about this

SumMatch

SumMatch RT @KirstyLNeedham: A $30 million undersea cable for island of Palau is first project jointly financed by Australia, Japan, U.S. in Indo-Pa… 4 minutes ago

JapanToday

Japan Today News Australia, Japan, U.S. to fund undersea cable for Pacific island of Palau: The Pacific island of Palau will build a… https://t.co/hi0MTZQfvx 19 minutes ago

dwatchnews_pac

DWatchNews Pacific RT @newsroom_the: Australia Joins U.S., Japan to Fund $30 Million Undersea Cable in South Pacific https://t.co/Q1olKRuNIn 39 minutes ago

newsroom_the

The Pacific Newsroom Australia Joins U.S., Japan to Fund $30 Million Undersea Cable in South Pacific https://t.co/Q1olKRuNIn 1 hour ago

rosmith11

Robert Smith Australia Joins U.S., Japan to Fund $30 Million Undersea Cable in South Pacific - BNN https://t.co/NP4S8ohwT6 3 hours ago

obianwa

Obianwa Ekene RT @pstAsiatech: Australia joins US, Japan to fund $30m undersea cable in South Pacific US, Australia and Japan increasingly critical of Ch… 7 hours ago

Editwit

Eduard Antoniu https://t.co/bgC9jeAZ6w Australia joins US, Japan to fund $30m undersea cable in South Pacific https://t.co/bNKF8dXTmq 10 hours ago