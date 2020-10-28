SpaceX is replacing two engines on its Falcon 9 rocket ahead of next crewed mission Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

SpaceX is replacing two engines on its Falcon 9 rocket that will soon carry four astronauts to the International Space Station . The change is being made after SpaceX found a substance in the engines that could have caused them to start earlier than planned.SpaceX found the substance after one of the company's launches halted just before liftoff in October. One of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rockets, tasked with launching a new GPS satellite for the Space Force, shut itself down just two seconds before takeoff. "It was a good abort," Hans Koenigsmann, vice president of build and flight reliability for SpaceX, said during a press conference. "It did exactly what we programmed it to do."Today, SpaceX revealed the rocket had automatically stopped...


