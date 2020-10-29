Watch Dogs: Legion is now available on Google Stadia
Thursday, 29 October 2020 (
44 minutes ago) Ubisoft has a few big titles releasing before the end of the year and to kick things off, the latest Watch Dogs game is hitting the scene. Watch Dogs: Legion is now available on Google Stadia.
