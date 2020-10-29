Samsung Beats Xiaomi As The Top Smartphone Brand In India After 3 Yrs
Thursday, 29 October 2020 () Samsung has taken the lead in the world’s second-largest smartphone market, dethroning Xiaomi that has been the top smartphone brand in India for the past three years. According to Counterpoint’s Q3 2020 figures, Samsung leads India’s smartphone market share by 24%, leaving Xiaomi behind at 23%. Vivo takes up the third position with a market […]
As tension between India and China persists along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, top members of the Donald Trump administration arrived in India for the high-level 2+2 dialogue. US Secretaries of State and Defence, Mike Pompeo and Mark Esper, reached Delhi on October 26, 2020. The 2+2...
From the CEO of the world's largest vaccine manufacturer commenting on the possible timeline of the final vaccine reaching every person on the planet, to the World Health Organisation warning that the..
