Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Samsung Beats Xiaomi As The Top Smartphone Brand In India After 3 Yrs

Fossbytes Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Samsung has taken the lead in the world’s second-largest smartphone market, dethroning Xiaomi that has been the top smartphone brand in India for the past three years. According to Counterpoint’s Q3 2020 figures, Samsung leads India’s smartphone market share by 24%, leaving Xiaomi behind at 23%. Vivo takes up the third position with a market […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch: Donald Trump's top ministers in India for 2+2 talks amid China tension

Watch: Donald Trump's top ministers in India for 2+2 talks amid China tension 02:41

 As tension between India and China persists along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, top members of the Donald Trump administration arrived in India for the high-level 2+2 dialogue. US Secretaries of State and Defence, Mike Pompeo and Mark Esper, reached Delhi on October 26, 2020. The 2+2...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Huawei may sell Honor smartphone brand [Video]

Huawei may sell Honor smartphone brand

Huawei may sell much of its Honor smartphone brand as part of moves to focus on its more high-end offerings, according to Reuters sources. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:10Published
Covid update: 1,500 crore vaccine doses; onion export ban; Oct-Nov warning [Video]

Covid update: 1,500 crore vaccine doses; onion export ban; Oct-Nov warning

From the CEO of the world's largest vaccine manufacturer commenting on the possible timeline of the final vaccine reaching every person on the planet, to the World Health Organisation warning that the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:18Published