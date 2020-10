Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition launched in India: Snapdragon 460 replaces Helio G35 Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Realme bombards the Indian smartphone space like no other brand and its efforts can be seen with the latest Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition. The C15 launched a couple of months ago as a feature-rich affordable smartphone running on a MediaTek chip. Now, Realme has introduced the Qualcomm Edition as an additional variant of the same. […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this