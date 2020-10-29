Global  
 

Bugatti Unveils ‘Bolide’: Its Newest Flagship 1824 BHP Hypercar

Thursday, 29 October 2020
French automaker Bugatti recently unveiled its latest creation, the ‘Bolide’ hypercar. Bugatti Bolide is a track-oriented hypercar with an impressive weight-to-power ratio of 0.679 kg per BHP. The automaker made this car produce 1824 BHP while restraining the weight within 1240 kg through its excellent engineering. In 2014, Koenigsegg introduced its first supercar, One:1, with […]
