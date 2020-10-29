Bugatti Unveils ‘Bolide’: Its Newest Flagship 1824 BHP Hypercar Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

French automaker Bugatti recently unveiled its latest creation, the ‘Bolide’ hypercar. Bugatti Bolide is a track-oriented hypercar with an impressive weight-to-power ratio of 0.679 kg per BHP. The automaker made this car produce 1824 BHP while restraining the weight within 1240 kg through its excellent engineering. In 2014, Koenigsegg introduced its first supercar, One:1, with […] 👓 View full article

