Windows 10 ‘Cobalt’ To Bring Major UI Changes With Sun Valley Project

Fossbytes Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
One of the things Windows 10 users often complain about is that most of the OS’s UI and feature set haven’t changed much over the past five years. In comparison, its biggest rival macOS 11 Big Sur has added tons of UI improvements in a single go that are visible to the naked eye. According […]
