Upgrade adds rewards program to its credit card

TechCrunch Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Fintech startup Upgrade has been quite successful with its two flagship products — a low-cost credit card and personal loans. The company is making its credit card more attractive by adding rewards. Upgrade Card consumers will earn 1.5% cash back on all purchases made with the card — there’s no specific category, no partner retailer, no […]
Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's credit cards 'maxed out' by fraudster
News video: Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's credit cards 'maxed out' by fraudster

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's credit cards 'maxed out' by fraudster 00:49

 Sharon Osbourne was left fuming when she tried to pay for daughter Kelly's birthday gift, only to be told that both her and husband Ozzy's credit cards had been "maxed out" by a fraudster.

