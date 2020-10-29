Spotify subscribers pull further ahead of Apple Music, but on loss-making deals Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

Spotify has pulled further ahead of Apple Music in terms of paid subscribers, announcing that it now has 144M against the last-declared number from Apple at 60M. Apple last shared its subscribers way back in June of last year, but the lack of update since then suggests that growth since then has been relatively slow.



Digging into the details, however, reveals a mix of good and bad news for Spotify …



