Gwyneth Paltrow, Rebel Wilson, Darren Criss, and Baron Davis are backing an LA-based weed soda company
Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Celebrity investors including Gwyneth Paltrow, Rebel Wilson, Ruby Rose, Darren Criss, Baron Davis, Tove Lo, and Casey Neistat have come together to back the Los Angeles-based thc-infused drink company, Cann, the company said. It’s the latest in a string of deals that show the strength of the market for alternative intoxicants — at least in […]
