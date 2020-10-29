Breville’s Nespresso Essenza Mini Expresso Machine now $100 off at Amazon Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Amazon is now offering the Breville Nespresso Essenza Mini Expresso Machine for *$99.99 shipped*. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $200 at Best Buy, this model dropped from the $200 range to around $150 at the top of the month and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. Packing 19 bars of pressure, one-touch operation, and adjustable cup sizes, this is one of the most convenient ways to add some espresso (or regular coffee) to your morning routine. It ships with a Aeroccino 3 milk frother for all of your latte and cappuccino needs as well as 14 coffee capsules to get you started. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,400 Amazon customers. More details below.



more… Amazon is now offering the Breville Nespresso Essenza Mini Expresso Machine for *$99.99 shipped*. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $200 at Best Buy, this model dropped from the $200 range to around $150 at the top of the month and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. Packing 19 bars of pressure, one-touch operation, and adjustable cup sizes, this is one of the most convenient ways to add some espresso (or regular coffee) to your morning routine. It ships with a Aeroccino 3 milk frother for all of your latte and cappuccino needs as well as 14 coffee capsules to get you started. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,400 Amazon customers. More details below.more… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Amazon’s best-selling mini home security camera is on sale during Prime Day



Amazon Prime Day is not over yet, so it’s not too late to think about improving your home security. The Blink Mini camera is Amazon’s best-selling mini security camera, and it’s on sale today. If.. Credit: In The Know Innovation & Gad Duration: 00:45 Published 3 weeks ago Shop for a white noise machine this Amazon Prime Day and finally get a goodnight sleep



Amazon Prime Day runs through Oct. 13 to 14th and this year is offering a wide array of amazing deals, such as great discounts on the Marpac White Noise Machines. Don’t worry if you are not an Amazon.. Credit: In the Know: Finds Duration: 00:49 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this

