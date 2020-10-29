Breville’s Nespresso Essenza Mini Expresso Machine now $100 off at Amazon
Thursday, 29 October 2020 () Amazon is now offering the Breville Nespresso Essenza Mini Expresso Machine for *$99.99 shipped*. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $200 at Best Buy, this model dropped from the $200 range to around $150 at the top of the month and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. Packing 19 bars of pressure, one-touch operation, and adjustable cup sizes, this is one of the most convenient ways to add some espresso (or regular coffee) to your morning routine. It ships with a Aeroccino 3 milk frother for all of your latte and cappuccino needs as well as 14 coffee capsules to get you started. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,400 Amazon customers. More details below.
