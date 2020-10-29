Global  
 

Netflix is raising the price of its most popular plan to $14 today, premium tier increasing to $18

The Verge Thursday, 29 October 2020
Netflix is raising the price of its most popular plan to $14 today, premium tier increasing to $18

Netflix is introducing price hikes for its US subscribers today, increasing its standard plan to $14 a month and its premium tier to $18 a month.

The new pricing for the standard plan is a $1 price increase (from $13 a month), while the new premium tier cost is a $2 increase (from $16 a month). New subscribers will have to pay the updated monthly fees, while current subscribers will see the new prices over the next few weeks as they roll out with customer’s billing cycles.

Industry insiders have long anticipated another round of price hikes at Netflix, which last increased subscription fees in the United States in January 2019. Recently, Netflix increased the cost of some plans in Canada. Netflix rolls out price changes on a...
