Prep for December’s release: Cyberpunk 2077 hardcover book bundle now $74 (Reg. $90)
Thursday, 29 October 2020 () While the game everyone is waiting for may have just got delayed (again) into December, we are tracking a notable deal on the hardcover World of Cyberpunk 2077 Deluxe Edition book package. You can now pick this bundle up at Amazon for *$73.99 shipped*. Originally $100, it has mostly sold in the $90 range since pre-orders went live and is now 26% off. This official hardcover book is described as an “extensive examination of the rich lore of Cyberpunk 2077.” The 192-page tome is complemented by an exclusive Night City map cover, slipcase, temporary tattoos, a Johnny Silverhand poster, and vehicle postcards as well. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.