PUBG Mobile to terminate access for users in India on October 30 following ban order
Thursday, 29 October 2020 () PUBG Mobile, the sleeper hit mobile game, will terminate all service and access for users in India on October 30, two months after New Delhi banned the game in the world’s second largest internet market over cybersecurity concerns. India banned PUBG Mobile Nordic Map: Livik and PUBG Mobile Lite, along with over 100 apps with […]
As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on October 29 reported single-day spike of 49,881 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 517 deaths in the same period, pushing the COVID-19 toll in the country to 1,20,527. India's confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at...
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper attended India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue..