Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PUBG Mobile to terminate access for users in India on October 30 following ban order

TechCrunch Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
PUBG Mobile, the sleeper hit mobile game, will terminate all service and access for users in India on October 30, two months after New Delhi banned the game in the world’s second largest internet market over cybersecurity concerns. India banned PUBG Mobile Nordic Map: Livik and PUBG Mobile Lite, along with over 100 apps with […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: COVID-19: India records over 73 lakh recoveries with 56,480 new discharges

COVID-19: India records over 73 lakh recoveries with 56,480 new discharges 01:21

 As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on October 29 reported single-day spike of 49,881 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 517 deaths in the same period, pushing the COVID-19 toll in the country to 1,20,527. India's confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

India-US 2+2 Dialogue: India, US ink strategic defence pact days before US Polls|Oneindia News [Video]

India-US 2+2 Dialogue: India, US ink strategic defence pact days before US Polls|Oneindia News

Days before the US Presidential polls, The long-awaited Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement which gives India access to classified geo-spatial data as well as critical information having..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:27Published
India, US economies suffered losses, trying to revive industries: Rajnath Singh [Video]

India, US economies suffered losses, trying to revive industries: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper attended India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:22Published
India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue underway at Delhi's Hyderabad House [Video]

India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue underway at Delhi's Hyderabad House

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar at Hyderabad House. They met in the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:11Published

Tweets about this