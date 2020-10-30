Google Launches Free VPN For Google One Users With 2TB(+) Plans
Friday, 30 October 2020 () Google One has announced a VPN by Google One for subscribers with a 2TB or higher plan. The free Google VPN addon will roll out for Android, iOS, Windows 10 as well as Mac. The company is also adding Pro Sessions for 2TB+ plan holders. These sessions will let members have a one-on-one interaction with […]
