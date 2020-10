Polk Audio MagniFi 2 soundbar review: Virtual 3D audio and built-in Chromecast, but iffy bass Friday, 30 October 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

The 2.1-channel MagniFi 2 soundbar from Polk Audio does a solid job at delivering virtualized 3D audio, but gets tripped up by its mediocre bass response. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this