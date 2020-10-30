Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sony is reportedly close to buying Crunchyroll for nearly $1 billion

The Verge Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Sony is reportedly close to buying Crunchyroll for nearly $1 billionCrunchyroll has 70 million free members and some 3 million paying subscribers. | Image: Crunchyroll

Sony is close to finalizing a deal to buy US-based anime streaming service Crunchyroll for nearly $1 billion, according to a report from Nikkei Asia.

Nikkei says Sony negotiated exclusive rights to bid for the streaming service and its 3 million paying subscribers earlier this year, and the two companies have now “entered into final negotiations.” Although an asking price is unclear, Nikkei notes that Sony could end up spending “more than 100 billion yen” on the company — around $957 million.

Crunchyroll is owned by US telecoms giant AT&T, which has reportedly been looking to offload the streaming service for a while. AT&T is keen to minimize its significant debt load, which totals more than $150 billion. According to a report from The...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Crunchyroll American anime streaming website


Sony Sony Japanese multinational conglomerate

Sony seeing strong PS5 demand ahead of launch [Video]

Sony seeing strong PS5 demand ahead of launch

Sony Corp is seeing "very considerable" demand for its PlayStation 5 console via pre-orders, its gaming chief said, as the tech firm targets pole position in the race to tap the growth of gaming with the device's Nov. 12 launch. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:31Published
Sony CEO Claims a Cheaper, Lower Spec Version of the PS5 Would Be ‘Problematic’ [Video]

Sony CEO Claims a Cheaper, Lower Spec Version of the PS5 Would Be ‘Problematic’

The gaming giant recently revealed the price of their next-gen console.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published
Sony Apologizes For PS5 Pre-Orders [Video]

Sony Apologizes For PS5 Pre-Orders

Sony Apologizes For PS5 Pre-Orders

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:26Published
Sony Is Planning to Bring More First-Party Games to PC [Video]

Sony Is Planning to Bring More First-Party Games to PC

PC gamers finally got to play ‘Death Stranding’ and ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ a few months ago. Both titles were originally released as PS4 exclusives.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

AT&T AT&T American multinational conglomerate

HBO Max has 28.7 million subscribers, but not all of them are actually watching yet

 Illustration by William Joel / The Verge

HBO Max, the new premium streaming channel from AT&T’s Warner Media, said in its earnings report on..
The Verge

Nikkei 225 Nikkei 225 Japanese stock market index

Asian stocks mostly higher despite worries over virus cases

 TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares mostly recovered Wednesday from an early decline on worries about rising numbers of coronavirus infections and Washington's inability..
WorldNews

Tokyo stocks close lower on strong yen, US falls

 Tokyo stocks closed lower on Thursday, weighed down by a higher yen against the dollar and falls on Wall Street. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.70%, or..
WorldNews

Asian markets close in the red

 Japanese Nikkei 225 index ended 0.70% lower, Korean Kospi by 0.67% lower and Shanghai Composite 0.38% lower. ......
WorldNews
Equities trim early gains but close in green, Wipro spurts 7.3% [Video]

Equities trim early gains but close in green, Wipro spurts 7.3%

Equity benchmark indices shaved off early gains but closed in the positive zone on Thursday following a rally in IT stocks amid dynamic global cues. The BSE SandP Sensex closed 304 points or 0.76 per cent at 40,183 while the Nifty 50 gained by 96 points or 0.83 per cent at 11,835. Tata Consultancy Services rose by 3 per cent to Rs 2,819 per share after reporting 6.6 per cent sequential growth to Rs 7,475 crore in the July to September quarter. It also decided to buy back up to 2.2 billion dollars in shares. HCL Technologies and Infosys were up by 2.6 per cent each. Pharma major Cipla ticked up by 4.9 per cent, Sun Pharma by 2.3 per cent and Dr Reddy's by 1.9 per cent. However, energy majors GAIL and ONGC dipped by 3 per cent and 2.8 per cent respectively. Eicher Motors, ITC, Asian Paints and Reliance Industries too traded with a negative bias. Meanwhile, Asian shares climbed to a one-month high as renewed hopes for more US stimulus helped restore investor confidence. Japan's Nikkei added 0.96 per cent while South Korea's Kospi moved up by 0.21 per cent. But Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell by 0.56 per cent.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:19Published

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Matt Ryan on winning a close game: 'It just felt like it was going to be a different night'

Matt Ryan on winning a close game: 'It just felt like it was going to be a different night' Matt Ryan describes what it's like to finally win a close game after the Atlanta Falcons lost their last three games. Carolina Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater...
FOX Sports

GBP/USD retreats ahead of a potential Brexit deal

GBP/USD retreats ahead of a potential Brexit deal The GBP/USD is down for the third consecutive day even as traders remain optimistic about a Brexit deal. It is trading at 1.2935, which is lower than this...
Invezz

Bigg Boss 14: This lovely picture of Kavita Kaushik-Eijaz Khan will make you doubt the actress' claims that they're not too close

 Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik claimed that Eijaz Khan is not her close friend on the show. But this pic on her Instagram proves otherwise
Bollywood Life


Tweets about this