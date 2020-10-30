Sony is reportedly close to buying Crunchyroll for nearly $1 billion Friday, 30 October 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

Crunchyroll has 70 million free members and some 3 million paying subscribers. | Image: Crunchyroll







Nikkei says Sony negotiated exclusive rights to bid for the streaming service and its 3 million paying subscribers earlier this year, and the two companies have now “entered into final negotiations.” Although an asking price is unclear, Nikkei notes that Sony could end up spending “more than 100 billion yen” on the company — around $957 million.



