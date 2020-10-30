Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple weekend movie + TV show sale: The Wire, Sopranos, Halloween films, more

9to5Toys Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Apple rolls into the weekend with a fresh batch of TV show and movies deals today from *$5*. You’ll find a number of iconic complete TV series from HBO discounted to new all-time lows, along with various films, and more. That’s on top of Tuesday’s big Halloween movie sale that’s still on-going. Head below for all of our top picks.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Page Six - Published
News video: Tara Reid's 'Sharknado' is only one of her many horror films

Tara Reid's 'Sharknado' is only one of her many horror films 04:32

 Happy Halloween from Tara Reid. The "Sharknado" actress is breaking down her favorite scary movies for Halloween. She has starred in a plethora of spooky films, from "Urban Legend" to slasher films like "Charlie's Farm."

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Americans have started watching holiday movies earlier than ever this year [Video]

Americans have started watching holiday movies earlier than ever this year

One in three Americans have already turned on a holiday movie this year, according to new research.The study of 2,000 Americans examined how many are getting into the festive spirit earlier than ever,..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Shocking percentage of parents still plan on letting their kids go trick-or-treating this Halloween [Video]

Shocking percentage of parents still plan on letting their kids go trick-or-treating this Halloween

Three-quarters of American parents are still planning to take their children trick-or-treating this year, according to new research. The survey of 2,000 Americans - about half of whom were parents -..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
LA Filmmaker Aaron Wilf talks about his new film [Video]

LA Filmmaker Aaron Wilf talks about his new film

An LA filmmaker is taking viewers on a spooky trip to the LA Brea Tar Pits. Mixing in fun and adventure with its fair share of scares. We sat down with Aaron Wolf to learn more about his new thriller..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Apple Halloween week movie sale discounts Harry Potter, scary films, more

 Apple is rolling into Halloween weekend with a fresh movie sale including a number of popular films, movie bundles, and more. You’ll even find a fresh *$1*...
9to5Mac

Apple brings back classic movies in the latest $5 weekend sale

 Following Tuesday’s big Halloween movie sale, Apple is back with a new batch of deals this morning priced at *$5 each*. You’d typically pay $10 or more for...
9to5Mac


Tweets about this