Google kicks off #StadiaSweepstakes contest w/ free copy of Marvel’s Avengers

9to5Google Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
One of the big AAA games that hit Google Stadia this year was Square Enix’s Avengers. Now, as a part of the first “Stadia Sweepstakes,” Google is giving a copy of Marvel’s Avengers away for free.

Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Facebook enters cloud gaming with different services than competitors

Facebook enters cloud gaming with different services than competitors 01:13

 Facebook has entered the field of cloud-based gaming service and on October 26 introduced cloud games to its existing Facebook Gaming application. The tech giant's cloud gaming services differs from those offered by competitors Amazon or Google, which both offer standalone cloud gaming services for a...

