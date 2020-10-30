Global  
 

Instagram nixes the ‘recent’ tab from hashtag pages ahead of election

The Verge Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Instagram nixes the ‘recent’ tab from hashtag pages ahead of electionWith only four days until the US presidential election, Instagram is cracking down on hashtags. The company announced yesterday that it would temporarily get rid of the “recent” tab on hashtag pages to potentially stop the spread of “harmful content” around the election. Typically when you search a hashtag on Instagram, you can choose between browsing the “top” posts or the most recent. Now, it seems you can only view the top ones.

Both Instagram and its parent company Facebook have taken steps to try to prevent misinformation across various platforms ahead of and during the election. Facebook said earlier this month it took down 120,000 posts across both Facebook proper and Instagram that violated its voter interference policies. The...
0
