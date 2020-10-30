Vacuum deals up to $250 off: Dyson Animal or Shark Lift-Away from $100

Friday, 30 October 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Amazon is now offering the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe NV360 Upright Vacuum for *$99.99 shipped*. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly up to $200, this model has fetched closer to $150 at Amazon over the last few months and is now at the lowest price we can find. This upright vac doubles as a handheld-like solution with a lift-away canister for hard-to-reach areas. The included HEPA filter traps dust and allergens inside the vacuum while swivel steering makes navigating around furniture and the like a breeze. It also ships with an upholstery tool for refreshing the couches and chairs as well as a 5.5-inch crevice tool and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 9,700 customers at Amazon where it has achieved best-seller status. More deals and details below.



