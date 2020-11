Nestlé acquires healthy meal startup Freshly for up to $1.5B Friday, 30 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Nestlé USA just announced that it has acquired Freshly for $1.5 billion — $950 million plus potential earnouts of up to $550 million based on future growth. Founded in 2015, Freshly is a New York City-based startup that offers healthy meals delivered to your home in weekly orders, then prepared in a few minutes via […] 👓 View full article

