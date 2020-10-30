Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Mandalorian is better the less like Star Wars it gets

The Verge Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
The Mandalorian is better the less like Star Wars it getsLucasfilm Ltd.

If you’re looking for some of the wider implications of The Mandalorian’s first season in the new premiere, now streaming on Disney Plus, you’ll probably be disappointed. You’re not going to learn anything about the “darksaber” wielded by Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) or any more about Din Djarin, the eponymous Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) than you already do. His goal this season is straightforward: bring The Child (“Baby Yoda” to everyone online) to its people. And in order to find The Child’s home, Djarin needs to find other Mandalorians.

Which is to say that The Mandalorian’s second season begins similarly to its first: a masked man comes to town, searching for someone. Instead of his quarry, he finds trouble, which is a huge...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

The Mandalorian The Mandalorian American streaming television series

The Mandalorian is back, and with it a reason to open Disney Plus again

 Photo by Francois Duhamel / Lucasfilm Ltd.

If you haven’t opened your Disney Plus app since The Mandalorian ended in December 2019, you’re not..
The Verge

The Mandalorian’s second season is going to get more Star Wars-y, in a good way

 Photo: Lucasfilm / Disney

The Mandalorian’s second season is almost here. And if the trailers and rumors are any indication, it seems like the..
The Verge

Forgot what happened in The Mandalorian’s first season? Disney has you covered

 The Mandalorian’s second season premiere is just two days away, and, if you’re like me, you’ve forgotten most of what happened in the first season. If..
The Verge

Behold The Mandalorian’s Razor Crest in all its $350 toy spaceship glory

 It might not be the coveted rocket-firing Boba Fett action figure, nor offer quite so many play possibilities as the $800 LEGO Star Wars UCS Millennium..
The Verge

Lucasfilm Lucasfilm American film and television production company

The Verge guide to The Mandalorian

 Photo by Justin Lubin / Lucasfilm

For a show about a tiny alien, The Mandalorian sure had a huge impact. The first season of the series helped sell..
The Verge

A long-awaited Willow sequel is official, and it’s coming to Disney Plus

 Image: Lucasfilm

After years of silence, Disney has confirmed that Lucasfilm’s Willow will receive a sequel, in the form of a TV series coming to..
The Verge

Pedro Pascal Pedro Pascal Chilean-American actor

Pedro Pascal shocked when Patty Jenkins offered him 'Wonder Woman 1984' role [Video]

Pedro Pascal shocked when Patty Jenkins offered him 'Wonder Woman 1984' role

Pedro Pascal has described his amazement when he was offered a part in Wonder Woman 1984.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published
'Game of Thrones' castmates lead tributes to Dame Diana Rigg [Video]

'Game of Thrones' castmates lead tributes to Dame Diana Rigg

Game of Thrones castmates Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Pedro Pascal, and John Bradley are leading tributes to Dame Diana Rigg following the news of her death on Thursday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

The Mandalorian (character) The Mandalorian (character) Star Wars character


Disney+ Disney+ American subscription video streaming service

With Star Wars series 'The Mandalorian,' Disney spawned a Baby Yoda marketing force

 Star Wars toys starring the Child from 'The Mandalorian' streaming TV series have been big sellers. New toys arrive ahead of season 2 of the series.
USATODAY.com

This $160 Mandalorian Xbox controller isn’t even made with beskar steel

 Image: Microsoft

If there is anything Xbox excels at better than the competition, it’s having almost every conceivable special edition take on its..
The Verge

Giancarlo Esposito Giancarlo Esposito American actor, director, and producer


Moff Gideon Moff Gideon Fictional character


Mandalorian Mandalorian Fictional multi-species warrior people in the Star Wars universe.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Darren Franich Explains What About ’The Mandalorian’ Makes Him Wary to Start Its Second Season [Video]

Darren Franich Explains What About ’The Mandalorian’ Makes Him Wary to Start Its Second Season

EW Critic, Darren Franich, praises the episodic format of 'The Mandalorian,' but explains why he's not as taken with the show as other viewers are!

Credit: Entertainment Weekly     Duration: 02:44Published
The Mandalorian returns for Season 2 on Disney+ [Video]

The Mandalorian returns for Season 2 on Disney+

Baby Yoda is back! Season two of The Mandalorian is out now on Disney+.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:15Published
The Mandalorian Season 2 on Disney+ - New Trailer [Video]

The Mandalorian Season 2 on Disney+ - New Trailer

Check out the official new trailer for the Disney+ science fiction Star Wars series The Mandalorian Season 2, created by Jon Favreau. It stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Nick Nolte, Rosario Dawson,..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 01:00Published

Related news from verified sources

The Mandalorian is better the less like Star Wars it gets

The Mandalorian is better the less like Star Wars it gets Lucasfilm Ltd. If you’re looking for some of the wider implications of The Mandalorian’s first season in the new premiere, now streaming on Disney Plus,...
The Verge Also reported by •Mid-DayMashableUpworthyNPRDaily Caller

Raja Kumari celebrates the Return of The Mandalorian with her groovy new track This is the Way

 In an exciting collaboration bringing the galaxy far far away and music together, rapper-songwriter Raja Kumari has released a new track in anticipation of The...
Mid-Day Also reported by •NPRDaily Caller

Where we left off with 'The Mandalorian' Season 1

 The Mandalorian returns to Disney+ for its second season on Friday, Oct. 30 — and while we couldn't be more excited to reunite with The Child, his father, and...
Mashable Also reported by •The VergeNPRDaily Caller

Tweets about this

atc295

atc295 RT @looper: We're stoked for this Mandalorian themed Xbox controller to drop on December 1st! https://t.co/kKNTtOPVuG 27 minutes ago

cgallizzi

Chris Gallizzi RT @ControllerGear: Check-Out The Mandalorian Wireless Controller + Pro Charging Stand Bundle for Xbox, Featured on This Week on #Xbox ! Pr… 2 hours ago

ControllerGear

Controller Gear Check-Out The Mandalorian Wireless Controller + Pro Charging Stand Bundle for Xbox, Featured on This Week on #Xbox… https://t.co/jamtfa9X1g 2 hours ago

looper

Looper We're stoked for this Mandalorian themed Xbox controller to drop on December 1st! https://t.co/kKNTtOPVuG 6 hours ago

QualitiaEnergy

Qualitia Energy RT @techeblog: This just might be the best-looking #Xbox controller yet. #themandalorian #disneyplus #gadgets #technology #microsoft https:… 18 hours ago

lphandy2001

Logan RT @IGN: Mandalorian armor makes this Wireless Xbox Controller & Xbox Pro charging stand set very special. Pre-ordering is available now.… 1 day ago

RealSport101

RealSport101 RT @StealthOptional: This is the way (to spend a lot of money). Here's everything you need to know about the Mandalorian Xbox controller..… 1 day ago

StealthOptional

Stealth Optional This is the way (to spend a lot of money). Here's everything you need to know about the Mandalorian Xbox controlle… https://t.co/JvKu0m60rJ 1 day ago