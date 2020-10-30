|
The Mandalorian is better the less like Star Wars it gets
Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Lucasfilm Ltd.
If you’re looking for some of the wider implications of The Mandalorian’s first season in the new premiere, now streaming on Disney Plus, you’ll probably be disappointed. You’re not going to learn anything about the “darksaber” wielded by Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) or any more about Din Djarin, the eponymous Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) than you already do. His goal this season is straightforward: bring The Child (“Baby Yoda” to everyone online) to its people. And in order to find The Child’s home, Djarin needs to find other Mandalorians.
Which is to say that The Mandalorian’s second season begins similarly to its first: a masked man comes to town, searching for someone. Instead of his quarry, he finds trouble, which is a huge...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
The Mandalorian American streaming television series
The Mandalorian is back, and with it a reason to open Disney Plus againPhoto by Francois Duhamel / Lucasfilm Ltd.
If you haven’t opened your Disney Plus app since The Mandalorian ended in December 2019, you’re not..
The Verge
The Mandalorian’s second season is going to get more Star Wars-y, in a good wayPhoto: Lucasfilm / Disney
The Mandalorian’s second season is almost here. And if the trailers and rumors are any indication, it seems like the..
The Verge
Forgot what happened in The Mandalorian’s first season? Disney has you coveredThe Mandalorian’s second season premiere is just two days away, and, if you’re like me, you’ve forgotten most of what happened in the first season. If..
The Verge
Behold The Mandalorian’s Razor Crest in all its $350 toy spaceship gloryIt might not be the coveted rocket-firing Boba Fett action figure, nor offer quite so many play possibilities as the $800 LEGO Star Wars UCS Millennium..
The Verge
Lucasfilm American film and television production company
The Verge guide to The MandalorianPhoto by Justin Lubin / Lucasfilm
For a show about a tiny alien, The Mandalorian sure had a huge impact. The first season of the series helped sell..
The Verge
A long-awaited Willow sequel is official, and it’s coming to Disney PlusImage: Lucasfilm
After years of silence, Disney has confirmed that Lucasfilm’s Willow will receive a sequel, in the form of a TV series coming to..
The Verge
Pedro Pascal Chilean-American actor
Pedro Pascal shocked when Patty Jenkins offered him 'Wonder Woman 1984' role
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published
'Game of Thrones' castmates lead tributes to Dame Diana Rigg
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:46Published
The Mandalorian (character) Star Wars character
Disney+ American subscription video streaming service
With Star Wars series 'The Mandalorian,' Disney spawned a Baby Yoda marketing forceStar Wars toys starring the Child from 'The Mandalorian' streaming TV series have been big sellers. New toys arrive ahead of season 2 of the series.
USATODAY.com
This $160 Mandalorian Xbox controller isn’t even made with beskar steelImage: Microsoft
If there is anything Xbox excels at better than the competition, it’s having almost every conceivable special edition take on its..
The Verge
Giancarlo Esposito American actor, director, and producer
Moff Gideon Fictional character
Mandalorian Fictional multi-species warrior people in the Star Wars universe.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this