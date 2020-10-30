The Mandalorian is better the less like Star Wars it gets Friday, 30 October 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Lucasfilm Ltd.



If you’re looking for some of the wider implications of The



Which is to say that The Mandalorian’s second season begins similarly to its first: a masked man comes to town, searching for someone. Instead of his quarry, he finds trouble, which is a huge... If you’re looking for some of the wider implications of The Mandalorian ’s first season in the new premiere, now streaming on Disney Plus , you’ll probably be disappointed. You’re not going to learn anything about the “darksaber” wielded by Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) or any more about Din Djarin , the eponymous Mandalorian ( Pedro Pascal ) than you already do. His goal this season is straightforward: bring The Child (“Baby Yoda” to everyone online) to its people. And in order to find The Child’s home, Djarin needs to find other Mandalorians.Which is to say that The Mandalorian’s second season begins similarly to its first: a masked man comes to town, searching for someone. Instead of his quarry, he finds trouble, which is a huge... 👓 View full article

