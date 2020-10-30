Global  
 

Internet watchdog warns of rise in scammers' activity

New Zealand Herald Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Internet watchdog warns of rise in scammers' activityAn internet security watchdog is warning people carrying out financial transactions online that there has been a sudden surge in malware attacks.Malware involves a person's device being taken over and fake invoices being sent to...
