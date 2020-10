Cough-scrutinizing AI shows major promise as an early warning system for COVID-19 Friday, 30 October 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Asymptomatic spread of COVID-19 is a huge contributor to the pandemic, but of course if there are no symptoms, how can anyone tell they should isolate or get a test? MIT research has found that hidden in the sound of coughs is a pattern that subtly, but reliably, marks a person as likely to be […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this