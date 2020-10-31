Global  
 

Micromax teases In Series smartphone design, resembles Honor smartphones

BGR India Saturday, 31 October 2020
Micromax is entering the market again with ‘In Series’ smartphones. The company has released a teaser video, which shows the design of the Micromax In smartphone before the launch. It has been clear from the teaser that the new smartphone of Micromax will come with a gradient finish. Micromax In Series smartphone design Micromax India […]
