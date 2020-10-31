Sean Connery, star of the James Bond films, dies at 90 Saturday, 31 October 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

, the Scottish actor who brought James Bond to the silver screen as part of a four-decade career, has died at 90, the BBC reported. Connery played Ian Fleming’s 007 spy in seven films, starting with Dr. No in 1962, a role he got without taking a screen test, according to Variety. He reprised the role in From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice, Diamonds are Forever, and Never Say Never Again.



Connery died in his sleep in the Bahamas, according to the BBC, and had been in poor health for some time.



