Sean Connery, star of the James Bond films, dies at 90

The Verge Saturday, 31 October 2020
Sean Connery, star of the James Bond films, dies at 90Sean Connery, the Scottish actor who brought James Bond to the silver screen as part of a four-decade career, has died at 90, the BBC reported. Connery played Ian Fleming’s 007 spy in seven films, starting with Dr. No in 1962, a role he got without taking a screen test, according to Variety. He reprised the role in From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice, Diamonds are Forever, and Never Say Never Again.

Connery died in his sleep in the Bahamas, according to the BBC, and had been in poor health for some time.

Over the course of his prolific career, Connery won an Oscar— Best Supporting Actor for the 1987 film The Untouchables— and three Golden Globe awards. His filmography also includes star turns in The Man...
