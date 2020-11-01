Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Upgrade to a memory foam mattress at up to 30% off, more from $68

9to5Toys Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to* 30% off* a selection of Sweetnight Mattresses starting at *$298 shipped*. Our top pick is the Sweetnight Breeze 10-inch Memory Foam Queen Mattress at *$335.99*. Usually selling for $478, today’s offer amounts to $142 in savings and marks a new Amazon all-time low. This 10-inch memory foam mattress utilizes a gel-infused material to help with backpain and provide ample support throughout each night’s rest. It has a multiple layer construction that stays cool in the summer with open-cell foam and more. Over 900 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Positive Outlook On Life Could Help The Brain Retain Memories [Video]

Positive Outlook On Life Could Help The Brain Retain Memories

It’s more than good vibes and happy thoughts. Science says a positive outlook can help stave off memory loss. Veuer’s TC Newman reports.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:53Published
Man has spent 20 years carving hundreds of intricate foam Jack O' Lanterns for his community to enjoy [Video]

Man has spent 20 years carving hundreds of intricate foam Jack O' Lanterns for his community to enjoy

A Utah man has spent 20 years carving hundreds of intricate foam Jack O' Lanterns for his community to enjoy. Retiree Ken Klinker, 63, carves 50 to 60 foam pumpkins every year between September..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published
You’re not dreaming yet, but soon you will be with this memory foam pillow that's on sale during Amazon Prime Day [Video]

You’re not dreaming yet, but soon you will be with this memory foam pillow that's on sale during Amazon Prime Day

PNR Description:Amazon Prime Day will last until tonight and you don’t want to miss out on this amazing deal for this amazing pillow. Weekender’s memory foam pillow is infused with temperature..

Credit: In the Know: Finds     Duration: 00:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Refresh your mattress from $112 via Amazon’s Linenspa Gold Box (Up to 30% off)

 Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering *30% off* Linenspa 10-inch Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Mattresses. While...
9to5Toys