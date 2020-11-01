Outfit your smart home with YI security cameras and more from $28 (Save up to 55%)
Sunday, 1 November 2020 () Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, YI Technology via Amazon is taking *55% off* a selection of its smart home security cameras and more starting at* $28.51 shipped* for its Smart Dome Security Camera. Down from its $56 going rate, today’s offer is $11 under our previous mention, amounts to a total savings of 53%, and marks a new all-time low. This smart home camera delivers a more affordable package than the competition while still packing 1080p recording and other notable features. It’ll pair with both your Alexa or Assistant setup while yielding smartphone control and local video storage via a microSD card slot. That’s on top of object recognition, time lapse features, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 995 customers. Head below for more.
DESIGNS FOR REVENGE movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Delilah (Melina Bartzokis) and her husband Shawn (Nick Cassidy) are overjoyed to leave their chaotic lives in the city behind for a beautiful new smart home in the suburbs. Anxious to put the finishing touches on her new home, Delilah meets Jay...
PHOENIX - With election campaign ads flooding the TV airwaves, some other TV advertisers are turning to connected TV to get their message across. More than $1 billion has now been spent on TV ads for..