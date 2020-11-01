Check out all of LEGO’s new November releases: Star Wars, Ideas, holiday, and much more

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources What do the new lockdown rules mean for me?



Boris Johnson has ordered the country to stay at home in a bid to reverse thespread of coronavirus. A new national lockdown across England means peoplemust stay at home unless for specific reasons. The.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 06:07 Published 34 minutes ago New Jersey Hospitals Seeing More COVID-19 Cases



Health officials are warning a steady rise in COVID cases could again stress the tri-state area's hospitals. We're not there yet, but there is growing concern; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:59 Published 2 days ago Goo Goo Dolls release first holiday album



The holidays are right around the corner and the Goo Goo Dolls have a special gift for their fans. Lead singer Trent Rzeznik told CNN "I love Christmas". Rzeznik went on to say that the pandemic.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this