Check out all of LEGO’s new November releases: Star Wars, Ideas, holiday, and much more

9to5Toys Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
A new month means a new batch of LEGO kits rolling out to virtual store shelves and November is delivering quite a few noteworthy models. With a collection of great gift ideas from the Star Wars universe as well as Batman, Ideas, and even some kits to get in the holiday spirit, there’s plenty of check out this time around. So be sure to head below for the full break down on all of the new LEGO kits available in November.

