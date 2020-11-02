The Most Anticipated Game Releases of November 2020 Monday, 2 November 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

November should have been the month of Cyberpunk 2077, but, unfortunately, CD Projekt Red announced that the game has been delayed by three weeks. For many of us gamers, that's certainly a relief since many big titles are scheduled to arrive around the same time. New Assassin's Creed and Yakuza games are coming out in the same week, not to mention that both next-generation consoles, Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 are launching in November. That being said, let's take a look at some of the most anticipated game releases of November 2020. The month kicks off with Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition coming on Switch on November 3, and Chicken Police set to arrive on PC and current generation consoles on November 5. The first big launch of the month happens on November 6 when Dirt 5 is scheduled to release on PC and current-gen consoles. The game will be available on next-gen consoles as well on November 10 and November 12, respectively. EA's Need for Speed: Ho... November should have been the month of Cyberpunk 2077, but, unfortunately, CD Projekt Red announced that the game has been delayed by three weeks. For many of us gamers, that's certainly a relief since many big titles are scheduled to arrive around the same time. New Assassin's Creed and Yakuza games are coming out in the same week, not to mention that both next-generation consoles, Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 are launching in November. That being said, let's take a look at some of the most anticipated game releases of November 2020. The month kicks off with Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition coming on Switch on November 3, and Chicken Police set to arrive on PC and current generation consoles on November 5. The first big launch of the month happens on November 6 when Dirt 5 is scheduled to release on PC and current-gen consoles. The game will be available on next-gen consoles as well on November 10 and November 12, respectively. EA's Need for Speed: Ho... 👓 View full article

