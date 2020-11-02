Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Most Anticipated Game Releases of November 2020

Softpedia Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
The Most Anticipated Game Releases of November 2020November should have been the month of Cyberpunk 2077, but, unfortunately, CD Projekt Red announced that the game has been delayed by three weeks. For many of us gamers, that's certainly a relief since many big titles are scheduled to arrive around the same time. New Assassin's Creed and Yakuza games are coming out in the same week, not to mention that both next-generation consoles, Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 are launching in November. That being said, let's take a look at some of the most anticipated game releases of November 2020. The month kicks off with Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition coming on Switch on November 3, and Chicken Police set to arrive on PC and current generation consoles on November 5. The first big launch of the month happens on November 6 when Dirt 5 is scheduled to release on PC and current-gen consoles. The game will be available on next-gen consoles as well on November 10 and November 12, respectively. EA's Need for Speed: Ho...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sephora Holiday Savings Event [Video]

Sephora Holiday Savings Event

Sephora just announced that its Holiday Savings Event is officially kicking off on Friday, October 30. If this is your first Sephora Beauty Insider rodeo, don't worry. Your Rouge, VIB, or Insider tier..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Cyberpunk 2077 dev responds to death threats after third delay [Video]

Cyberpunk 2077 dev responds to death threats after third delay

Cyberpunk 2077 is the most anticipated game of 2020.but between the delays and the allegations of labor abuse at CD Projekt Red, it has had a rocky development cycle.CD Projekt Red has now announced a..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:59Published
Cyberpunk 2077 reveals futuristic in-game vehicles [Video]

Cyberpunk 2077 reveals futuristic in-game vehicles

The highly anticipated futuristic open-world game Cyberpunk 2077 releases on November 19, and the developers of the game, CD Projekt Red, have revealed some of the awesome vehicles that you’ll be..

Credit: Automaker Footage     Duration: 03:32Published

Tweets about this

kodekaldwin

Kode Kaldwin 🦇 @chacho176 I feel like Cyberpunk might have been the most highly anticipated game out of the November releases for a lot of people tho 😬 5 days ago

Darxion

Darxion @Stealth40k With the PS5 and Xbox Series X finally releasing very soon. I still find this game to be one of my most… https://t.co/LxHp4mjXVd 6 days ago

Didact343

Trails Dad IV @NISAinEurope Disappointed I can't play the most hotly anticipated game of the year when it releases guys...😔 6 days ago

ttone

Peter Venkman RT @GAME_Swindon: Excited for #Cyberpunk2077? Why not drop in and pick up some of these goodies that have just been released? And if you ha… 1 week ago

GAME_Swindon

GAME Swindon Excited for #Cyberpunk2077? Why not drop in and pick up some of these goodies that have just been released? And if… https://t.co/sbgcfrJH7L 1 week ago

rulescardiff

Rules of Play Cardiff 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Missing @SPIEL_Messe ? Us too, but we've put together a collection of games we're looking forward to playing from… https://t.co/kKiJcxCUL9 1 week ago