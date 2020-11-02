Microsoft Finally Working on a Basic Yet Essential Microsoft Teams Feature

Global  
 

Monday, 2 November 2020
Microsoft Finally Working on a Basic Yet Essential Microsoft Teams FeatureIf you’re a heavy WhatsApp user that’s part of large groups, you certainly know how important it is to quote a specific message when replying to someone. This is because the more messages are sent in a conversation, the harder it gets to respond to one of them without making the whole thing a super-confusing experience. In the last six months or so, the number of users who migrated to Microsoft Teams skyrocketed for obvious reasons, so more and more companies adopted to allow their employees to work efficiently from the safety of their homes. But on the other hand, the desktop version of Microsoft Teams is missing the aforementioned functionality, as users aren’t provided with an option to reply to a specific message and quote it. Of course, this isn’t necessarily the most convenient experience especially given so many people moved to Microsoft Teams lately, and Microsoft is now working on resolving it. No ETA just yet The company has recently
