Microsoft Finally Working on a Basic Yet Essential Microsoft Teams Feature Monday, 2 November 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

If you’re a heavy WhatsApp user that’s part of large groups, you certainly know how important it is to quote a specific message when replying to someone. This is because the more messages are sent in a conversation, the harder it gets to respond to one of them without making the whole thing a super-confusing experience. In the last six months or so, the number of users who migrated to Microsoft Teams skyrocketed for obvious reasons, so more and more companies adopted to allow their employees to work efficiently from the safety of their homes. But on the other hand, the desktop version of Microsoft Teams is missing the aforementioned functionality, as users aren’t provided with an option to reply to a specific message and quote it. Of course, this isn’t necessarily the most convenient experience especially given so many people moved to Microsoft Teams lately, and Microsoft is now working on resolving it. No ETA just yet The company has recently If you’re a heavy WhatsApp user that’s part of large groups, you certainly know how important it is to quote a specific message when replying to someone. This is because the more messages are sent in a conversation, the harder it gets to respond to one of them without making the whole thing a super-confusing experience. In the last six months or so, the number of users who migrated to Microsoft Teams skyrocketed for obvious reasons, so more and more companies adopted to allow their employees to work efficiently from the safety of their homes. But on the other hand, the desktop version of Microsoft Teams is missing the aforementioned functionality, as users aren’t provided with an option to reply to a specific message and quote it. Of course, this isn’t necessarily the most convenient experience especially given so many people moved to Microsoft Teams lately, and Microsoft is now working on resolving it. No ETA just yet The company has recently 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources GameStop Stock Up 44% After Partnership With Microsoft



On Thursday, GameStop shares rose 44%. Business Insider reports that the stock soared after it announced a multiyear partnership with Microsoft. GameStop will begin selling an "Xbox All Access" bundle.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:32 Published 3 weeks ago Microsoft teams to get update | Satya Nadella on working from home | Oneindia News



Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella explained that the absence of a clear separation between home and work due to this pandemic is tiring out employees. While work from home has its benefits, people across the.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:26 Published on October 7, 2020 Microsoft rebrands Bing search engine as Microsoft Bing



Microsoft is all set to rebrand its Bing search engine as Microsoft Bing on Monday as a part of its rebranding effort. According to The Verge, the shift from Bing to Microsoft Bing was announced in a.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published on October 6, 2020

Tweets about this Bogdan Popa Microsoft Finally Working on a Basic Yet Essential Microsoft Teams Feature https://t.co/8YBRIRNUqn 10 minutes ago

