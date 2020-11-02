Maruti Suzuki Sold More Cars In Oct 2020 Than Hyundai, Tata, Kia Combined
Monday, 2 November 2020 () Undoubtedly Maruti Suzuki is the biggest automaker in India. For October 2020, Maruti Suzuki alone sold more cars than Hyundai, Tata Motors, Kia, Mahindra, Toyota, Honda, and many other automakers combined. There are several international automakers in India, yet Maruti Suzuki is way ahead of all of them in terms of sales. The automaker managed […]
