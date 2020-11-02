Global  
 

Maruti Suzuki Sold More Cars In Oct 2020 Than Hyundai, Tata, Kia Combined

Fossbytes Monday, 2 November 2020
Undoubtedly Maruti Suzuki is the biggest automaker in India. For October 2020, Maruti Suzuki alone sold more cars than Hyundai, Tata Motors, Kia, Mahindra, Toyota, Honda, and many other automakers combined. There are several international automakers in India, yet Maruti Suzuki is way ahead of all of them in terms of sales. The automaker managed […]
