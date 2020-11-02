Raspberry Pi 400 arrives as a $70 all-in-one PC solution for the holidays Monday, 2 November 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

This morning the Raspberry Pi foundation introduced its latest all-in-one microcomputer creation. The new Raspberry Pi 400 arrives as a *$70* desktop PC that delivers everything in one compact package and departing from the brand’s previous DIY offerings that required additional add-ons to build out a complete system. The Raspberry Pi 400 can be used in conjunction with an external monitor of your choice as the all-in-one design arrives with everything else in tow. After the Raspberry Pi 4 was introduced earlier this year, the team began working on bringing that technology to today’s announcement. Head below for full details on the latest Raspberry Pi creation.



