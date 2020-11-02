|
|
NBC's Andrea Mitchell, Chuck Todd, and Rashida Jones dive into how a presidential race 'on top of a pandemic' will make for a different election night than ever before
Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
"Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd told Insider that media outlets collectively deserved a "C-plus, at best" for their election coverage in 2016.
|
|
|
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
How to handle election anxiety 02:49
We can all admit there is anxiety because of the election and the pandemic. So what happens if your candidate loses? The question is, are you prepared mentally?
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Chris Evans slams Donald Trump over election fraud claims
Chris Evans labelled U.S. President Donald Trump a "come-to-life toilet" after he gave a headline-hitting speech on Thursday night in which he claimed the election had been rigged.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published
|
Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt says all votes should be counted
A top Republican from Missouri said that all the votes should be counted. This is coming from U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri. He is No. 4 in the GOP Senate leadership so what he says carries some..
Credit: KMBC Duration: 01:04Published
|
|