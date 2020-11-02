Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NBC's Andrea Mitchell, Chuck Todd, and Rashida Jones dive into how a presidential race 'on top of a pandemic' will make for a different election night than ever before

Business Insider Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
"Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd told Insider that media outlets collectively deserved a "C-plus, at best" for their election coverage in 2016.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: How to handle election anxiety

How to handle election anxiety 02:49

 We can all admit there is anxiety because of the election and the pandemic. So what happens if your candidate loses? The question is, are you prepared mentally?

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chris Evans slams Donald Trump over election fraud claims [Video]

Chris Evans slams Donald Trump over election fraud claims

Chris Evans labelled U.S. President Donald Trump a "come-to-life toilet" after he gave a headline-hitting speech on Thursday night in which he claimed the election had been rigged.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt says all votes should be counted [Video]

Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt says all votes should be counted

A top Republican from Missouri said that all the votes should be counted. This is coming from U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri. He is No. 4 in the GOP Senate leadership so what he says carries some..

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:04Published
Georgia may be the deciding factor in the election [Video]

Georgia may be the deciding factor in the election

There is a range of a 900 ballot difference in Georgia. Overnight, Joe Biden took the lead in the Republican stronghold state.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:45Published