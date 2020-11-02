Apple announces ‘One More Thing’ event for November 10th Monday, 2 November 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Apple has announced a "One More Thing" event for November 10th, which will presumably see the company announce its first Arm-based Macs that run on Apple Silicon chips instead of the Intel processors the company has used since 2005.The language here is particularly notable: the "One More Thing" phrase has long been used by Apple — particularly by former CEO Steve Jobs — in keynotes for significant product announcements. The last time Apple used the phrase was for the announcement of the iPhone X in 2017.Apple announced plans to switch over from Intel processors to its own Apple Silicon CPUs back in June at WWDC , promising that the first computers using the Arm-based chips would be out later in 2020.


