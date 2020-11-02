|
The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season keeps raging with Hurricane Eta
The GOES-East satellite watched Tropical Storm Eta strengthen into a hurricane over the Caribbean Sea on November 2nd, 2020. | Image: NOAA
The 28th named storm of an epic Atlantic hurricane season formed yesterday and is barreling toward Central America as Hurricane Eta today. That ties the record with 2005 for the most storms strong enough to earn a name in a single season.
This is also the 12th hurricane to form this season, which has only happened three times before, according to Phil Klotzbach, a research scientist in the Department of Atmospheric Science at Colorado State University.
"2020 has been exceptionally active"
The World Meteorological Organization ran out of names on its alphabetical list in mid-September, with more than two months left in the 2020 season. That forced the agency to turn to Greek letters for storm names for just the second time in its history....
