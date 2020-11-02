The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season keeps raging with Hurricane Eta Monday, 2 November 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )





The 28th named storm of an epic Atlantic hurricane season formed yesterday and is barreling toward Central America as Hurricane Eta today. That ties the record with 2005 for the most storms strong enough to earn a name in a single season.



This is also the 12th hurricane to form this season, which has only happened three times before, according to Phil Klotzbach, a research scientist in the Department of Atmospheric Science at Colorado State University.



"2020 has been exceptionally active"



