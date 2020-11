Companies with robot workers tend to have more human workers, too, Statscan says Monday, 2 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Statistics Canada says domestic firms that invested in robots since the late 1990s have also expanded their human workforces, suggesting a less than "apocalyptic" result for workers overall. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Amazon Will Hire 100,000 Seasonal Workers



On Tuesday, Amazon announced Tuesday that it's hiring 100,000 seasonal workers ahead of the holidays. The company said it's looking for workers across experience and skill levels to help pack and ship.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:31 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this