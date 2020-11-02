|
|
|
Don't be fooled: How to avoid misinformation on Election Day 2020
Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Lies are expected to flow swiftly on and off social media around Election Day 2020. Here's what you can do to avoid falling for misinformation.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Where Biden And Trump Stand The Day Before The Election
Election Day is less that 24 hours away.
Where do Pres. Donald Trump and Joe Biden stand?
In the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania Joe Biden has a 7.8% lead in the Real Clear Politics (RCP)..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38Published
|
Volunteers Gather Ahead Of Election Day
As Election Day draws near, volunteers for the Biden-Harris campaign gathered in East Liberty to get the message out and talk to voters before Tuesday. KDKA's Chris Hoffman spoke with some of those..
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:50Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|