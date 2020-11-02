Global  
 

Don't be fooled: How to avoid misinformation on Election Day 2020

Monday, 2 November 2020
Lies are expected to flow swiftly on and off social media around Election Day 2020. Here's what you can do to avoid falling for misinformation.
News video: Election Day Dawning, Latest on Campaign Trail

 CBS4's Skyler Henry shares the latest details on President Trump's and Democratic candidate Joe Biden's campaign trail as Election Day approaches.

KCPD ready for Election Day, days afterward

Where Biden And Trump Stand The Day Before The Election

Election Day is less that 24 hours away. Where do Pres. Donald Trump and Joe Biden stand? In the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania Joe Biden has a 7.8% lead in the Real Clear Politics (RCP)..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published
Volunteers Gather Ahead Of Election Day

As Election Day draws near, volunteers for the Biden-Harris campaign gathered in East Liberty to get the message out and talk to voters before Tuesday. KDKA's Chris Hoffman spoke with some of those..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:50Published

Social Media Giants Gear Up to Fight Misinformation on Election Day

 After the social media giants were misused by Russia to bombard American voters with divisive messages before the presidential vote four years ago, Facebook,...
Instagram disables the 'Recent' tab on hashtag pages to stop the spread of misinformation around Election Day

 Instagram has joined parent company Facebook and Twitter in trying to limit misinformation on social media before the November 3 election.
The Backstory: On Election Day, we're focused on accurate results, problems at the polls and correcting misinformation. Here's how.

 We've got reporters at polls nationwide, they'll immediately report on any problem they see: long lines, rejected ballots, voters turned away.
