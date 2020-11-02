Epic unveils next-generation Fortnite update with 4K60, fluid split screen, more
Monday, 2 November 2020 () Love it or hate it, Fortnite is still a very popular game. Unsurprisingly, this means that Epic has been working to support both Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5. Today it was announced that the next-generation Fortnite update will be available on launch day of each console. Even better, there are many new features that will take advantage of the Microsoft and Sony’s leveled-up hardware. Continue reading to learn more.