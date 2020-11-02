Epic unveils next-generation Fortnite update with 4K60, fluid split screen, more

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources TV Ads Move Toward Cross-Platform Delivery: ViacomCBS’s Travis Scoles



Improved measurement of addressable advertising will underpin its growth as marketers and programmers have more tools to determine its effectiveness and hone their strategies in a cross-platform.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 05:32 Published 1 week ago FORTNITE THE SACRIFICE Movie



FORTNITE THE SACRIFICE Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Danger is greater than ever, When all hell breaks loose! Robots & Giant Monsters Plan to take down all Islands, But when a new set of heroes.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 03:53 Published on October 8, 2020 Judge Calls Epic Games ‘Not Honest’ for Bypassing Apple’s 'Fortnite' Payment System



Epic is currently seeking a temporary court order that would force Apple to unblock 'Fortnite' from its App Store. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published on October 1, 2020

Tweets about this