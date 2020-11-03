Global  
 

Apple ‘One More Thing’ Event On Nov 10: New MacBooks With Apple Silicon

Fossbytes Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Apple will hold one last event of 2020 on November 10, and the ‘One More Thing’ is expected to be the first Arm-powered Apple silicon MacBook. It has been in the pipeline since the company announced it was parting ways with Intel. At WWDC in June this year, Apple announced its Arm-powered A12Z Bionic MacBook […]
Silicon Mac incoming? Apple to host 'One More Thing' event on Nov 10

 The 'One More Thing' event is likely to showcase Apple's transition to Silicon in the Mac desktop lineup.
DNA

Apple will reportedly launch Arm-based MacBook Air and Pro laptops at ‘One More Thing’ event

Apple will reportedly launch Arm-based MacBook Air and Pro laptops at ‘One More Thing’ event Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Apple’s upcoming “One More Thing” event, announced this morning and scheduled for November 10th, will be a major...
The Verge Also reported by •PC WorldUpworthy

One more AR Easter egg: Apple Silicon MacBook teased for November event

 As it’s become a little tradition this fall, Apple has included another little Easter egg on its events page for the “One more thing” special November...
9to5Mac Also reported by •Upworthy

